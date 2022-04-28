e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral

Shocking! Dog poisoned to death in Lucknow, brutally handled by officials

The incident was shared on social media.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 03:23 PM IST

Pixabay
Pixabay
Advertisement

A video of animal cruelty has left netizens in shocks. According to the video caption, the disturbing visuals come from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. "...dogs were poisoned to death, the municipal corporation officials also vandalized the corpse of dogs," read the Hindi tweet bringing the incident to notice.

"Activist Kamna Pandey said she has lodged FIRs in two cruelty incidents and is getting multiple complaints daily from animal lovers," Times of India reported earlier this week quoting the former member of Animal Rights Commission.

ALSO READ

Khaby Lame and his pet dog are viral again over THIS video Khaby Lame and his pet dog are viral again over THIS video

ALSO READ

'Adopt today, for a kinder world tomorrow', says Bombay Animal Rights on Pet Day 2022 'Adopt today, for a kinder world tomorrow', says Bombay Animal Rights on Pet Day 2022
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 03:22 PM IST