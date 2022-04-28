Shocking! Dog poisoned to death in Lucknow, brutally handled by officials

A video of animal cruelty has left netizens in shocks. According to the video caption, the disturbing visuals come from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. "...dogs were poisoned to death, the municipal corporation officials also vandalized the corpse of dogs," read the Hindi tweet bringing the incident to notice.

"Activist Kamna Pandey said she has lodged FIRs in two cruelty incidents and is getting multiple complaints daily from animal lovers," Times of India reported earlier this week quoting the former member of Animal Rights Commission.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 03:22 PM IST