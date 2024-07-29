Shocking! Chinese Man Loses Eye After Swatting Fly On Face

Drain fly | Canva / Representative image

What would you do when a fly keeps buzzing around you, leaving you irritated? One of the instant response is to swat it and shoo it away. Beware the next time you do so. A man had to remove one of his eyeballs after swatting the insect hard on his face.

A case of a Chinese man from Guangdong has caught the attention of the internet. Identified with his surname Wu, the man was learned to have swatted the fly but was not able to save himself from its consequences. According to South China Morning Post, Wu developed an infection in his eye after killing the fly by a swatting it on his face. The buzzing fly left him a swollen and painful red eye, which attracted medical consultation.

The simple act of a swatting a fly, in Wu's case a drain fly, put him into a troublesome experience. His left eye was diagnosed with seasonal conjunctivitis which adversely impacted his vision.

Doctors reportedly told Wu that he was suffering from an infection which needed immediate attention. Taking note of his condition, they operated him and removed his entire left eyeball.

Drain fly isn't a usual housefly that lingers around, especially during the monsoon. Also called Psychodidae, are debated to be harmful to humans. While reports hold no clear evidence to suggest these creatures transmitting diseases to people, many believe that their presence or sting can trigger respiratory problems or myiasis, respectively.