'Shiva, Shiva': Girl imitates Alia Bhatt's dialogue from 'Brahmastra'; watch viral video

Chandni mimics Alia Bhatt's 'Shiva', 'Shiva' dialogue from Brahmastra, Instagram users love it. |

A digital creator and a mimicry artist, with an Instagram account named Chandni Mimic, keep entertaining social media users by posting her mimicry videos on Instagram.

This time, it was a video in which Chandni mimics Alia Bhatt (Esha from Brahmastra) and the Instagram users loved the video.

The video was liked by 206 k viewers and had many comments on it.

Watch the viral video posted by Chandni mimicking Alia Bhatt (Esha from Brahmastra):

Read the reactions of the Instagram users to the viral video below:

Not only Alia Bhatt, Chandni mimics other Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Daya Ben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In addition to this, there are many other mimicry videos on her Instagram account. The artist has 141k instagram followers.