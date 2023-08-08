 Shillong Viral Video: Maruti 800 Car Rolls Backward, Crashes Into Pillar Of Parking Lot
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralShillong Viral Video: Maruti 800 Car Rolls Backward, Crashes Into Pillar Of Parking Lot

Shillong Viral Video: Maruti 800 Car Rolls Backward, Crashes Into Pillar Of Parking Lot

A man takes his Maruti 800 car from the parking lot and comes out of the car after reaching on top of the parking area. As the man steps out of the car the car rolls backwards and crashes after reaching the bottom of the parking lot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Maruti 800. Representational Image | Twitter

Shillong: A major car accident was averted in Shillong when a car rolled backwards and crashed into the pillars of a parking lot. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that a man takes his Maruti 800 car from the parking lot and comes out of the car after reaching on top of the parking area. As the man steps out of the car the car rolls backwards and crashes into the pillars after reaching the bottom of the parking lot.

Car owner tries his best

The car owner tries to stop the car while it is rolling backwards but his attempt fails and the car crashes after reaching the bottom. As per reports, the video is said to be from the Vishal Mega Mart which is located at Jail Road in Shillong. The video that is going viral on social media was caught on CCTV. In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the car owner is driving the car upwards while coming out of the Parking lot of the mall.

CCTV footage goes viral

After reaching the top of the Parking lot the man leaves the car and gets down for some work or to talk to someone outside. As the driver gets down and walks a few steps the car rolls backward. It can be seen in the CCTV footage that the man tries to catch the car and stop it from going backwards but he could not. The car goes backward with speed then scratches to the walls on the side and then the speed of the car increases while going backward and it crashes into the pillars of the parking.

Pillars of the parking lot smashed

It is also said that the car is of very strong built quality or the pillars of the parking lot do not seem strong. The pillars of the parking lot were smashed after the Maruti 800 car hit them after rolling down from the top of the parking lot. Luckily, there was no one inside the car when it crash landed into the pillars of the parking lot.

Major accident averted

A major accident was averted as there was no one inside the car and also there was no one behind the car when it started to roll backwards. The onlookers were shocked after seeing the incident. The video is also getting shocking reactions from netizens.

Read Also
WATCH: Akhilesh Yadav Shares Another Video Of Accident Caused Due To Stray Bulls In Azamgarh
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shillong Viral Video: Maruti 800 Car Rolls Backward, Crashes Into Pillar Of Parking Lot

Shillong Viral Video: Maruti 800 Car Rolls Backward, Crashes Into Pillar Of Parking Lot

Airline Fails To Serve Child Meal, Involves In Rude Behaviour With Family Travelling On DEL-EWR...

Airline Fails To Serve Child Meal, Involves In Rude Behaviour With Family Travelling On DEL-EWR...

Shocking Video: Locals Assault Doctor, Police Near AIMS Hospital In Aurangabad CIDCO; 3 Arrested

Shocking Video: Locals Assault Doctor, Police Near AIMS Hospital In Aurangabad CIDCO; 3 Arrested

Bengaluru News: Drunk Woman Argues With Police Over Parking Issue In Church Street; Video Goes Viral...

Bengaluru News: Drunk Woman Argues With Police Over Parking Issue In Church Street; Video Goes Viral...

UP News: Elderly Man Wastes Petrol At Noida Pump To Create Reel; Viral Video Angers Netizens

UP News: Elderly Man Wastes Petrol At Noida Pump To Create Reel; Viral Video Angers Netizens