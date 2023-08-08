Shillong Viral Video: Maruti 800 Car Rolls Backward, Crashes Into Pillar Of Parking Lot

Maruti 800. Representational Image | Twitter

Shillong: A major car accident was averted in Shillong when a car rolled backwards and crashed into the pillars of a parking lot. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that a man takes his Maruti 800 car from the parking lot and comes out of the car after reaching on top of the parking area. As the man steps out of the car the car rolls backwards and crashes into the pillars after reaching the bottom of the parking lot.

Car owner tries his best

The car owner tries to stop the car while it is rolling backwards but his attempt fails and the car crashes after reaching the bottom. As per reports, the video is said to be from the Vishal Mega Mart which is located at Jail Road in Shillong. The video that is going viral on social media was caught on CCTV. In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the car owner is driving the car upwards while coming out of the Parking lot of the mall.

CCTV footage goes viral

After reaching the top of the Parking lot the man leaves the car and gets down for some work or to talk to someone outside. As the driver gets down and walks a few steps the car rolls backward. It can be seen in the CCTV footage that the man tries to catch the car and stop it from going backwards but he could not. The car goes backward with speed then scratches to the walls on the side and then the speed of the car increases while going backward and it crashes into the pillars of the parking.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pillars of the parking lot smashed

It is also said that the car is of very strong built quality or the pillars of the parking lot do not seem strong. The pillars of the parking lot were smashed after the Maruti 800 car hit them after rolling down from the top of the parking lot. Luckily, there was no one inside the car when it crash landed into the pillars of the parking lot.

Major accident averted

A major accident was averted as there was no one inside the car and also there was no one behind the car when it started to roll backwards. The onlookers were shocked after seeing the incident. The video is also getting shocking reactions from netizens.