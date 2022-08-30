e-Paper Get App

Shikhar Dhawan's love for dogs goes viral; check out recent Instagram reel by the Indian cricketer

The video was shared on Instagram on International Dog's Day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 03:10 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan | Instagram

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's love for dogs is an unsealed affair, from fans to followers - everyone is aware of him petting and cuddling doggos. When the world celebrated International Dog's Day earlier this August, Dhawan was seen spending some time with his adorable labrador.

The video of Dhawan having gala time, making funny videos with his dog was shared by him on Instagram. The reel was filmed with the audio, "Ab samay aagaya hai dosto...mere liye ladki dhoondo (now, it's time...find me a girl). The post was captioned as "Haanji Dosto? Dhundo Phir," and it had Dhawan lip syncing to the above words.

Watch video:

International Dog Day is observed every year on August 26.

In 2020, Dhawan adopted a couple of dogs to his family. He had then shared pictures of his canine friends on Twitter and also revealed that he has named them Chloe and Valentine.

