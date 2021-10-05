Shiba dogecoin holders take to Twitter to celebrate, as token value goes up by 49% in 24 hours

The Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), which has risen by almost 45 percent in the last 24 hours, has once again stunned the cryptocurrency world. The coin is trading at $0.00001264 as of Tuesday, with a market valuation of $4,987,163,972 after rising by 49% since 4th October, Monday. This however did not affect the prices of all the other major cryptocurrency market prices that remained almost the same, with only a minor uptick in the values of the other coins.

The coin has risen in value following a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This has happened even before. After Musk shared a photo of his new pet dog dubbed 'Floki,' the price of Shiba Inu surged in a matter of minutes. On 4th October Monday, Musk tweeted another photo of the puppy with the caption "Floki Frunkpuppy," causing the token's price to skyrocket once again.

Ever since the value of the coin shot up, netizens have taken to Twitter, as they tweet about how 'Dogekiller Shiba is the future'!

Im honestly Happy for Every single #Shiba Holder in the World . pic.twitter.com/zJzsZkgTgN — 🐉OFFICIAL🐉CRYPTO🐉DRAGON 🐉OF🐉SPORTS🐉 (@CRYPTOSDRAGON9) October 4, 2021

and we are still ... in your doge-loving face, here is my dogekiller #shiba is the future pic.twitter.com/SBQYx8DkuK — shiba inu (@shibacoinhold) October 5, 2021

End your day by buying more #shiba thank me later 🗣 — @cyrpto2050 (@cyrpto2050) October 4, 2021

This is the real definition of ( what money can do, too much money can do) 🤣🤣🤣 #shiba 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tlq91laYrm — crazy_gray (@alozie_gracious) October 4, 2021

I don't think shib gonna stop come on new millionaires made this week #shiba #SHIBARMY #SHIBDELETEAZERO — shibcoinworldwide (@Chris95161629) October 4, 2021

#shiba !!!!!! Where do you think its going next ??



I have an idea 👀#SHIBARMY #shibacoin pic.twitter.com/4s1TQ4fmXs — O M A R dot C O M ….. 🟩 🟩 (@OmarDotcomm) October 4, 2021

That Safemoon crowd wishing they wuz #shiba right about now cherry pic.twitter.com/GF6RHU5Clt — Salad Days (@lagunawellness1) October 4, 2021

And if you look at my Twitter, you will realize that #shiba touched 0.0000150. I repeat, do not sell this coin with patience, it will make you a millionaire #shiba pic.twitter.com/LQHBQJlWAB — shiba inu (@shibacoinhold) October 4, 2021

#shiba is 🚀 🔥 buy buy buy and hold it. Let's all get a nest 🥚 pic.twitter.com/KFcRMfTvJb — co-starhg (@paulcostar1) October 4, 2021

Shiba Inu, also known as Shiba Token, is a decentralised cryptocurrency established by an unknown person or persons identified only as "Ryoshi" in August 2020. The dog pictured in the Dogecoin's symbol is a Shiba Inu, a Japanese word for a breed of dog. Dogecoin was created as a joke cryptocurrency based on the Doge meme.

