Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:05 AM IST

#Shiba dogecoin holders take to Twitter to celebrate, as token value goes up by 49% in 24 hours

Dhea Eapen
The Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), which has risen by almost 45 percent in the last 24 hours, has once again stunned the cryptocurrency world. The coin is trading at $0.00001264 as of Tuesday, with a market valuation of $4,987,163,972 after rising by 49% since 4th October, Monday. This however did not affect the prices of all the other major cryptocurrency market prices that remained almost the same, with only a minor uptick in the values of the other coins.

The coin has risen in value following a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This has happened even before. After Musk shared a photo of his new pet dog dubbed 'Floki,' the price of Shiba Inu surged in a matter of minutes. On 4th October Monday, Musk tweeted another photo of the puppy with the caption "Floki Frunkpuppy," causing the token's price to skyrocket once again.

Have a look at the post:

Ever since the value of the coin shot up, netizens have taken to Twitter, as they tweet about how 'Dogekiller Shiba is the future'!

Have a look at a few reactions:

Shiba Inu, also known as Shiba Token, is a decentralised cryptocurrency established by an unknown person or persons identified only as "Ryoshi" in August 2020. The dog pictured in the Dogecoin's symbol is a Shiba Inu, a Japanese word for a breed of dog. Dogecoin was created as a joke cryptocurrency based on the Doge meme.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:05 AM IST
