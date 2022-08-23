Sheep or a watchdog? Check viral video to know

Twitter

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we could see an animal covered with sheep wool guarding a herd of sheep. Is it a sheep too or no? It is tricky to spot the truth.

Only through one's close observation can people guess that the animal in the foreground isn't one among the flock. Yes, you read that read. It's a doggo, a cute watchdog. Can't believe your eyes? Watch the video to figure it out yourselves:

Since the video surfaced on Twitter a while ago, it won over 7 million views and hundreds of likes. What about comments? People kept questioning their sight to understand that its a dog secretly supervising the sheep.

Here's what people had to say on watching the clip:

That's what I call the real undercover job!! — Ishzap (@ishzap) August 21, 2022