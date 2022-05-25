Shattering glass ceiling! Saudi Arabian pilot opens up about landing in her own country

Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Hana Mohsin

Until a few years ago Saudi Arabia was the only country where a woman could be put behind bars for driving. A monumental shift occurred in 2018 when women were finally allowed to drive, as the longstanding ban was removed.

Hana Mohsin Khan grew up in a conservative environment. She later went on to become a commercial pilot. Khan has been flying with Indigo Airlines since 2019. Lately she had a "surreal" experience, about which she posted on social media.

Landed the aircraft for the first time in a country I grew up in!

Last time I was here, women weren’t allowed to drive!

The feeling is surreal! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Ukm34oMNBq — Hana Mohsin Khan | هناء (@girlpilot_) May 24, 2022