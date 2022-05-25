e-Paper Get App

Shattering glass ceiling! Saudi Arabian pilot opens up about landing in her own country

Until recently Saudi Arabia was the only country where a woman could be put behind the bars for driving

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Hana Mohsin

Until a few years ago Saudi Arabia was the only country where a woman could be put behind bars for driving. A monumental shift occurred in 2018 when women were finally allowed to drive, as the longstanding ban was removed.

Hana Mohsin Khan grew up in a conservative environment. She later went on to become a commercial pilot. Khan has been flying with Indigo Airlines since 2019. Lately she had a "surreal" experience, about which she posted on social media.

