e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up government, as per AFP reports
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 03:09 PM IST

Shatrughan Sinha's Twitter hacked? Netizens baffled as actor-politician begins tweeting about cryptocurrencies as 'Elon Musk'

FPJ Web Desk
Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha

Advertisement

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha startled many during the early hours of Saturday after a series of tweets on cryptocurrencies and Tesla. His username changed to 'Elon Musk', albeit with a far more elaborate font than the original and his profile picture morphed into that of a rocket.

But even as the somewhat incoherent tweets and the repeated mention of 'giveaways' and unknown links suggested that his account had been hacked, Sinha himself appears to be unaware. While the strange post remain, he has since tweeted out news article and a series of posts on current political topics and personalities.

There has been no acknowledgement of the possible hacking and no attempt to delete the previous posts. At the time of writing this article however, his profile picture and username has reverted back to normal.

The posts have left netizens somewhat bemused, with one user contending that the situation was made "even better" by the fact that the posts were in a thread where Elon Musk (the actual Tesla and SpaceX chief) had been talking about the Taliban's lack of masks amid the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 03:09 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal