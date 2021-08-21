Shatrughan Sinha's Twitter hacked? Netizens baffled as actor-politician begins tweeting about cryptocurrencies as 'Elon Musk'

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha startled many during the early hours of Saturday after a series of tweets on cryptocurrencies and Tesla. His username changed to 'Elon Musk', albeit with a far more elaborate font than the original and his profile picture morphed into that of a rocket.

But even as the somewhat incoherent tweets and the repeated mention of 'giveaways' and unknown links suggested that his account had been hacked, Sinha himself appears to be unaware. While the strange post remain, he has since tweeted out news article and a series of posts on current political topics and personalities.

There has been no acknowledgement of the possible hacking and no attempt to delete the previous posts. At the time of writing this article however, his profile picture and username has reverted back to normal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The posts have left netizens somewhat bemused, with one user contending that the situation was made "even better" by the fact that the posts were in a thread where Elon Musk (the actual Tesla and SpaceX chief) had been talking about the Taliban's lack of masks amid the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 03:09 PM IST