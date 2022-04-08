e-Paper Get App
Shashi Tharoor shares 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge' lyrics to explain over viral Lok Sabha video with Supriya Sule

Shashi Tharoor gave a punching reply to netizens who trolled him over the viral conversation with Supriya Sule amidst Parliament session.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and NCP MP Supriya Sule caught the attention of netizens during a session at the Lok Sabha. In a viral video, Tharoor was spotted leaning over his designated chair to speak to Baramati MP. The incident came to notice when senior leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was delivering his speech.

Over this, Shashi Tharoor took to explain that Sule was asking him a policy question in a soft voice, which inorder made him to lean and lend an ear. Later, he also shared the lyrics of Kishore Kumar's 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge' to reply netizens over their memes.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 11:48 AM IST