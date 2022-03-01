Shashi Tharoor exchanges book with Aaditya Thackeray, accidentally tags parody account of Uddhav Thackeray

Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and Maharashtra Minster Aaditya Thackeray exchanged books at an event on Tuesday. Sharing the images from the exchange on Twitter, Tharoor accidentally tagged the parody account of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The two politicians shared the printed with each other earlier today, with Tharoor handing Aaditya Thackeray a copy of his book 'Pride, Prejudice, and Punditry' and receiving in exchange CM Uddhav Thackeray's book of photographs of Mumbai.

Check here:

Just telling, you've tagged the parody account of Uddhav Thackeray. — Aniket Mishra (@mishayri) March 1, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 05:24 PM IST