Updated on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

Shashi Tharoor exchanges book with Aaditya Thackeray, accidentally tags parody account of Uddhav Thackeray

Swarna Srikanth
Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and Maharashtra Minster Aaditya Thackeray exchanged books at an event on Tuesday. Sharing the images from the exchange on Twitter, Tharoor accidentally tagged the parody account of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The two politicians shared the printed with each other earlier today, with Tharoor handing Aaditya Thackeray a copy of his book 'Pride, Prejudice, and Punditry' and receiving in exchange CM Uddhav Thackeray's book of photographs of Mumbai.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 05:24 PM IST
