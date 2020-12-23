'Shame, shame': Twitterati react as UK regulator fines Arnab Goswami's Republic TV Rs 19 lakh for 'Poochta Hai Bharat' episode

The news has left the internet rather divided. While fans of Arnab Goswami and those who admire the channel have launched a vigorous defence, claiming that the UK was afraid of the channel's popularity, many others are horrified.

While some remarks centre around the ethical violation, others contend that the incident showcases India poorly in a foreign land. Many have since taken it upon themselves to censure Goswami on Twitter. In the absence of any Twitter handle for the scribe his name has now turned into a trending hashtag.

The posts under this hashtag however are a tad confusing. While a large majority of the comments pertaining to the Ofcom fine are critical of Goswami, we also have some unique theories cropping up. At the same time, the fact that "#ArnabGoswami" is trending has been enough for some to jump in with wholly unrelated posts.

"Uk is afraid of Arnab's Republic network as it's gaining popularity globally... So in frustration they are doing such cheap things," proclaimed one user.