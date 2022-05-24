e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Shah Rukh Khan leaves Twitteratis gasping for breath with latest photo

Shah Rukh Khan leaves Twitteratis gasping for breath with latest photo

Actor's latest photo has set the internet on fire

Siddhi Chatterjee | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

Image courtesy: Instagram/ Pooja Dadlani
Image courtesy: Instagram/ Pooja Dadlani
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan makes news every day. King Khan has a massive fan base and his sea of followers share his snaps actively on social media. Lately, Khan attended an event in New Delhi for LG electronic brand.

The actor was seen wearing a black three-piece suit, which he coupled with a tie. His leather shoes, trendy glares made him look dapper. SRK's latest photo made Twitteratis go weak in the knees. Don't believe us? Check out their comments right here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Panchayat Season 2 creates buzz with compliments and funny memes Panchayat Season 2 creates buzz with compliments and funny memes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 04:39 PM IST