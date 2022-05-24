Shah Rukh Khan leaves Twitteratis gasping for breath with latest photo

Shah Rukh Khan makes news every day. King Khan has a massive fan base and his sea of followers share his snaps actively on social media. Lately, Khan attended an event in New Delhi for LG electronic brand.

The actor was seen wearing a black three-piece suit, which he coupled with a tie. His leather shoes, trendy glares made him look dapper. SRK's latest photo made Twitteratis go weak in the knees. Don't believe us? Check out their comments right here.

Brand SRK 🔥#ShahRukhKhan at LG OLED TV launch event 📸🌟 pic.twitter.com/uLOhAm8vo0 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 24, 2022

Latest: #ShahRukhKhan looking Dapper 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bbn23UaSTm — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 24, 2022

King Khan looking absolutely breathtaking at the launch event of LG OLED TV in Delhi today 📸#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/tjHvaNpQNk — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 24, 2022

Enough to make us skip a heartbeat and give a smile on our face.......The SRK Pose! 🌟 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/c07N3mRDil — J A M E S 🥃🚬 (@SRKian4u) May 24, 2022

We find happiness where #ShahRukhKhan shines ☀️ pic.twitter.com/h5QSQdzyFW — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 24, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 04:39 PM IST