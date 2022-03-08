Shah Rukh Khan is trending not for Pathaan, but for ...

Shah Rukh Khan is trending in India and Dubai, but why? You are incorrect if you guess it to be closely linked with the upcoming film 'Pathaan'! Nothing to do with the cine world, King Khan is seen endorsing something else in an advertisement gone viral.

Should we spill the beans or go for no spoilers? We choose to leave you midway, with a little hint on why Shah Rukh Khan is trending on Twitter. Netizens were impressed with the look of the Indian actor, from the latest ad commercial of Dubai tourism. However, not describing enough of his appreciable appearance in the video, the reactions by his fans and followers will say it all.

"What a killer look", "Megastar SRK in long hair look", "Only he can look this attractive at the age of 56","looking breathtakingly majestic in this brand new Dubai Tourism ad"... and so on went the comments by netizens when they witnessed the ad video.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Only he can look this attractive at the age of 56 😭😩❤#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/xdq3TO1Pa5 — 4 days to go for shru ka bday😭💗💃 (@Sakshi_happy_) March 8, 2022

#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 looking breathtakingly majestic in this brand new Dubai Tourism ad 😍

All Pathaani things you expect from Brand #SRK 🌪#Pathaan25thJan #Pathaan #Dubai

Watch the video here 👇🏻 https://t.co/ZXZC2f4Coo pic.twitter.com/FV2SIviawz — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) March 8, 2022

BRAND SHAH RUKH KHAN IS BACK AND YOU CAN DO NOTHING ABOUT IT 🔥😍#ShahRukhKhan𓀠

pic.twitter.com/hIdSkeNF6X — Jeevan Bista 🇳🇵 (@iamlifebista) March 8, 2022

This pic totally makes it clear that Megastar SRK is a brand in all over the world.

👑👑👑#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 https://t.co/Ig7cr6dwNk… pic.twitter.com/NiY5UNaABp — Ritesh Trivedi (@SRKjaan12) March 8, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 05:28 PM IST