e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan is trending not for Pathaan, but for ...

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is trending in India and Dubai, but why? You are incorrect if you guess it to be closely linked with the upcoming film 'Pathaan'! Nothing to do with the cine world, King Khan is seen endorsing something else in an advertisement gone viral.

Should we spill the beans or go for no spoilers? We choose to leave you midway, with a little hint on why Shah Rukh Khan is trending on Twitter. Netizens were impressed with the look of the Indian actor, from the latest ad commercial of Dubai tourism. However, not describing enough of his appreciable appearance in the video, the reactions by his fans and followers will say it all.

"What a killer look", "Megastar SRK in long hair look", "Only he can look this attractive at the age of 56","looking breathtakingly majestic in this brand new Dubai Tourism ad"... and so on went the comments by netizens when they witnessed the ad video.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Twitterati is tired of 'historic moments' in life, here's why Twitterati is tired of 'historic moments' in life, here's why

ALSO READ

'Adulting is Tough': Swiggy reminds foodie customers to treat self 'Adulting is Tough': Swiggy reminds foodie customers to treat self

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 05:28 PM IST
Advertisement