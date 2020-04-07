Shab-e-Barat 2020: WhatsApp messages, images you can send to your family on Mid-Sha'ban eve

Every year, Shab-e-Barat (Eve of Barat) is celebrated on the previous evening of 15th Shaban by Muslims across the world. The night when God forgives sinners, Shab-e-Barat is known as the night of forgiveness, or Day of Atonement.

The eve of 15th Shaban, considered to be one of the most auspicious nights in Islam is revered by both sects of Islam, holds a special significance for the Shiite Muslims as they hold the belief that the awaited saviour, the promised Mahdi was born on this night. His longevity is a matter proved by the Qur'an and thus his birth is celebrated with glorious celebrations, acts of charity and worship throughout the Shiite world.

