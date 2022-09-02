e-Paper Get App
Uttar Pradesh: Wedding scene turns dramatic, 7 children barge to stop father's fifth marriage

When the children learnt about their father's fifth marriage, they decided to take action. A large number of people gathered at the spot and thrashed the would-be-groom while the bride-to-be fled the venue.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Wedding scene turn dramatic |

IANS: A 55-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh state, Shafi Ahmad was getting married for the fifth time. Ahmad's definitely would have been married on Tuesday night if the wedding scene wouldn't have turned dramatic. His seven children and their mothers barged into the venue and created a ruckus.

When the children disclosed their identity to the bride's family, an argument ensued which soon turned into a fist fight. A large number of people gathered at the spot thrashed the would-be-groom while the bride-to-be fled the venue.

Kotwali police station reached the spot and arrested the accused after the groom's children informed the police about the incident.

Their father had stopped giving them money for monthly expenses and when they learnt about his fifth marriage, they decided to take action.

