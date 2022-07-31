Servant gets married to landlady, compare each other to Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan

Image credit: Google

Love does not see age, gender or social status. A woman from Pakistan fell for her servant and got married to him.

Nazia who resides in Islamabad was living alone and was in needed someone to help her with her housework. A friend of hers told her about Sufiyan for housework.

When Pakistani content creator and Youtuber Syed Basit, said that his simplicity had won her heart and she started liking all his habits. Landlady eventually proposed to her servant. “Sufiyan had fainted after hearing the proposal,” Nazia said. Sufiyan ended up saying, "I love you, too”. According to Nazia, Sufiyan takes care of her when she falls sick. He even cooks for her and also gets her medicines. Nazia has compared him to Salman Khan while to Sufiyan, is his Katrina Kaif.

Their love runs deeper than money and appearance as it has been a connection of hearts. She was the first one to fall in love.