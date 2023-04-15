 'SEO game too strong' say netizens for New York Thai restaurant's quirky name
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
What's in a name? But, a Thai restaurant has proven how smart naming can make your restaurant accessible and popular. The restaurant has come up with the name 'Thai Food Near Me,' which is recognised by Google's search feature. Genius, isn't it?

As tech-savvy people, one of the first things we do, every time we order something or choose to go out is search for it on Google, and the Thai restaurant has used that in their behalf. The Thai restaurant's clever name has caught the attention of many people.

The picture of the Thai restaurant located on 2nd Avenue in New York has gone viral on social media. It was posted on Twitter by user named Gaut. The picture was posted with a caption that said, "SEO game too strong."

In the picture, you can see the entrance of the restaurant and on top of the gate, you can read the name of this eatery written in gold block letters, which is "Thai Food near me."

The post was liked and shared by many. While, a lot of people also commented under the post.

"And it works in person too, as it is the closest Thai food to you at that moment," wrote a user.

Another shared, "It's genius, really."

"This is really, really dope! Smart, in fact," expressed a third.

"Okay, pack it in, folks. There are no further frontiers for marketers," commented another user.

