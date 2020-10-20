'Send yourself a notice and resign': Twitterati aghast by NCW chief Rekha Sharma's old tweets

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has often been the news over the past few months.

On Tuesday, Sharma termed former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's "item" remark on BJP leader Imarti Devi as "disgraceful and demeaning". "Instead of saying sorry, he is giving a useless explanation. His party (Congress) should take strict action against him," Sharma added.

The NCW chairperson also met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai on Tuesday and discussed the "rise" in "love jihad" cases in the state among other issues. She highlighted the distinction between a consensual inter-faith marriage and love jihad and said that the latter required attention, NCW said in a statement.

She also raised the issue of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women not having a chairperson and stressed that the position be filled at the earliest to ensure complaints are addressed in a timely manner, it said. She claimed that some 4,000 complaints received by the state commission have not been attended to and redressed. Till such time that the position is filled, a member from NCW shall visit the state on a monthly basis to look into the concerns raised by the women in the state, the NCW said.

Meanwhile, Rekha Sharma's old tweets on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Arvind Kejriwal, PM Narendra Modi and many others surfaced on Twitter on Tuesday. Twitter users were aghast with the NCW chief's old tweets.

"What a hideous person we have heading the women’s body. Beyond disgusting @sharmarekha. Send yourself a notice and resign after that," wrote journalist Rohini Singh.

"What a pity! Twitter discovers @NCWIndia chairperson @sharmarekha's past tweets, and it is so incredibly embarrassing that she has to restrict her account, possibly to obliterate some of that past," tweeted Alt News' co-founder Pratik Sinha.

Here are a few controversial tweets and Twitter reactions: