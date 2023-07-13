Jab Tak Devar Na Enjoy Kare..': Pak Woman's Indian Brother-In-Law Slammed For Calling Her 'Mast', 'Zeher'; Video Viral

Seema Haider with Sachin Meena | Twitter

Noida: Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, who crossed international borders to be with a man she fell in love with from India's Noida, is again making the headlines but this time it is because of her brother-in-law's crooked mentality. In an interview that has gone viral on social media on Thursday, Sachin Meena's younger brother was heard calling her 'Bhabhi' Zeher and 'Masst'. A reporter asked him if had met Seema and he goes on to describe her by the looks and adds that they have only been formally introduced yet. The man is heard saying, "Jab tak devar nahin enjoy karega bhabhi ko toh kaun karega" (until the brother-in-law doesn't enjoy with his 'bhabhi' who will?)

Reactions on the video poured in with many slamming the young man for his distasteful comments on a woman. Some even called his mentality 'rapist'. Talking about 'Gadar' film's upcoming sequel which also involves a pakistani woman staying in India for the sake of love, the man goes on to call himself 'Chhote Taara Singh' (Sunny Deol's character in the movie) and says that if Seems has a younger sister he might also go to Pakistan.

Check out the video here:

Check out a few comments received on the above video:

Seema and Sachin's love story

Seema and Sachin met for the first time at Kathmandu in Nepal where they secretly got married. Later, she went back to Pakistan where she sold a plot for Pakistani rupees 12 lakh and arranged for flight tickets for her children and her.

Sachin, 23, works in a Kirana (grocery) store and earns around ₹13,000 per month.

Seema's reply on forced conversion rumours

Amid controversies spiking up about her decision to embrace Hinduism, she says, "I converted to Hinduism on my own free will, because my husband (Sachin) is a Hindu. Unlike what Gulam claims in his video, nobody forced me to do so." She has named her children Raj, Priyanka, Pari, and Munni.

Sachin and his parents have happily accepted Seema and her children. Sachin's parents are even planning an official marriage function for the couple, in the Hindu way.