'Seeking your support to get my sanity back...': Twitter in splits as Harsh Goenka shares hilarious letter from 'employee’s wife'

With the COVID-19 pandemic having forced people to stay homebound for the greater part of two years, going to office has begun to seem like an appealing prospect to many. Against this backdrop, netizens were left in splits as as businessman Harsh Goenka shared a post purportedly written by an employer's wife.

”I don’t know how to respond to her," the Indian billionaire captioned the post. Now, 'Manoj,' who is said to be an employee of Harsh Goenka, has unknowingly sparked a heated debate that’s trending all over Twitter over the impact of WFH on marriages.

"Dear Sir. I am the wife of your employee Manoj. This is a humble appeal to allow him to work from office now. He is doubly vaccinated and will maintain all COVID-19 protocols," the letter assured.

The writer had a rather valid reason for her request. As she put it, if the work from home situation continued for any longer, "our marriage will definitely not work anymore".

"He drinks coffee ten times a day, sits in different rooms and leaves them in a mess, constantly asks for food. I have even seen him fall asleep during work calls. I already have two children to look after. Seeking your support to get my sanity back," wrote the beleaguered spouse.

As it turns out, work from home isn’t really a dream come true for certain individuals, especially not this time. And the hapless Manoj is not alone. Since being shared, Goenka's post has garnered thousands of likes and retweets.

But even as many empathised with the post of found themselves cracking up, Goenka also received flak for allegedly appropriating the post without credit. Several users have also questioned the originality of the content.

Have a look at how netizens have reacted to the tweet:

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 03:26 PM IST