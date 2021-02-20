'See you soon in Indian colours': Fans shower praise on Ishan Kishan after he smashes 173 off 94 balls

Ishan Kishan is surely knocking on the doors of Indian selectors. He got out fairly early in the innings of 173 otherwise he might have achieved what nobody else has in 50 over cricket.

The Mumbai Indian player is a superstar who kept Saurabh Tiwari out of the MI team last season. Ishan didn't feature in the first few games but once he got his chance, he never looked back.

Scoring over 500 runs in the biggest T-20 league of the world, Ishan became a fan favorite. After his heroics in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he will surely anticipate a call-up for the Indian team at least in the shortest format of the game in near future.