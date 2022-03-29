See pic: Smriti Irani, Bhumi Pednekar smile together in viral selfie

Actor Bhumi Pednekar met Union Minister for Women and Child Development and former actor Smriti Irani on Tuesday. The duo shared smiles for a selfie together, posted by both Bhumi and Irani on their Instagram handles.

Just a few minutes ago, Smriti Irani posted the click and wrote, "is rare to find a gifted actor with a heart of gold … an adventurous creative soul who essays a variety of roles with elan and adds to our differentiated discourse… was an absolute pleasure to meet you … thank you for applying yourself so diligently to your craft"

However, early to share the smiling snap, Bhumi captioned, "@smritiiraniofficial loved meeting you today. More power to you ma'am for all the amazing work you're doing towards uplifting our gender, the children of our country and all compromised communities."

