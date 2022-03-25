See pic: Artist recreates poster of ‘The Kashmir Files’ with own blood, Vivek Agnihotri says 'OMG. Unbelievable'

An artist, being identified as Manju Soni, has become viral for her painting of the ‘The Kashmir Files’ poster with own drops of blood.
Yes, you read it right! Soni got about 10 ml of her blood collected and later utilized it for bringing out the seven main characters of Bollywood movie on paper.
Reacting to this, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, "OMG. Unbelievable. I don’t know what to say… how to thank Manju Soni ji. @manjusoni Shat shat pranam. Gratitude." Later, he faced backlashes by netizens for encouraging such acts, of taking out blood for such non-vital means. This made him alert his fans, followers over the micro-blogging platform, "Though I appreciate feelings but I very seriously request people not," he said in a follow-up tweet.
