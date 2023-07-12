Security Personnel of Bihar Law Minister Caught Fighting Outside RJD Office in Patna: Video Goes Viral | Twitter Video Screengrab

Patna: Security personnel of Bihar Law Minister Shamim Ahmed were caught fighting with each other outside the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) office in Patna. A video footage of the incident has emerged on social media on Wednesday and is now going viral.

In the video, a few uniformed men, along with others in civilian dress, were seen pulling each other right in front of the entrance of the RJD office. As soon as they spot a cameraperson, they stop fighting and resume their work as if nothing had happened.

Reason of clash unknown

The Bihar Military Police (BMP) jawans and the police personnel of the Special Branch, deployed in the security of the minister, started fighting over an unknown matter and during the fight one of the security personnel's government revolver fell-off, which he later kept safely. The clash went on for a good amount of time and later many people came to the rescue and pacified the matter.

Commenting over the matter, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said that they were inside and had no idea over what unfolded outside. He said that he has seen the video, but he cannot say anything on this matter as of now. "The issue has probably gone to the notice of the minister. Only he can comment on the action that will be taken against these security personnel," Ahmed said. The monsoon session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly began on July 10. MLAs, MLCs and Ministers of all the parties are currently in Patna.