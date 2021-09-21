'Say no to violence': On International Day of Peace, Twitterati vouch for unity

Today, the 21st of Spetemeber marks the day where ideals of peace, would be strengthened by observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

The International Day of Peace is celebrated globally to pave the way for building a peaceful and sustainable world.

World Peace Day was first observed in 1981 based on a unanimous United Nations resolution to provide a globally shared opportunity for all humanity to pledge to peace above all differences and to contribute to the building of a happy society. The United Nations General Assembly later declared it a season of nonviolence in the year 2001. Since then, both sides of the border have made it a daily ritual to practise nonviolence and ceasefires 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In February 2021, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) unanimously endorsed a resolution urging Member States to adopt a "long-term humanitarian pause" in local conflicts. According to the United Nations' official website, the worldwide ceasefire must be respected in order for those caught up in conflict to receive life-saving immunizations and treatments.

Twitter users have been actively participating in the cause that encourages peace and non-violence, as nations worldwide continue to celebrate peace. Have a look at few of the tweets from today morning, by leaders and individuals who have inspired the lives of people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:33 AM IST