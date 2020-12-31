'Say No To December 31' trends on Twitter as netizens assert 'Hindus must say Happy New Year on Gudi Padva'

While the decision of imposing a night curfew amid the Holiday season was already a party pooper for many, a section of Twitter has now found another bizarre way to kill the festive spirit.

On Wednesday, #SayNoTo31December made its way to the trending tab of the micro-blogging site as netizens asserted that Hindus shouldn't even wish people 'Happy New Year', let alone celebrate it.

"Worst crimes and sins are committed during new year celebrations. Youth indulge in drinking, drugs, rash driving, fights after getting inebriated. We must think what good will come from such celebrations? Hindus must say #MyNewYear_HinduNavVarsh on Gudi Padva. #SayNoTo31December," wrote a user.

Another added, "Our new year is Chaitra Shukla Pratipada. It is the day on which the Universe was created; hence, this is the real commencement of the New Year. #SayNoTo31December."

