Saviour Smartwatch: UK CEO Makes Emergency Call To His Wife On Device, Survives Massive Heart Attack After Receiving Help

A UK-based CEO named Paul Wapham, 42, suffered a massive heart attack after managing to dial his wife her his smartwatch. He was on a morning walk when he experienced severe pain in his chest and looked for help. As he felt the unbearable pain, he rested on his knees and used the smartwatch to save his life. The device helped him get assistance from his partner who took him to the hospital.

Smartwatch turns saviour

This instance of the smartwatch coming to his rescue during an emergency situation has gone viral. According to reports, the CEO of Hockey Wales felt like his "chest was being squeezed and getting tight with incredible pain." No sooner, he resorted to his smartwatch and phoned his wife Laura for help. Fortunately, their locations weren't far and the woman managed to reach him on time and rush him to a nearby healthcare for medical attention.

Wife reaches to man's rescue

It was around seven in the morning that the man started his morning fitness routine and within five minutes, he experienced pain and uneasiness in his chest. “I managed to use my watch to phone my wife, Laura... She could take me in the car to the hospital. She ran in and called for paramedics, who quickly came and took over,” he said.

UK CEO escapes heart attack

It was learned that the man in his 40s survived a heart attack and underwent a procedure to remove a blockage in one of his arteries after being evaluated in the emergency care unit by doctors.

"It was a shock for everybody really, including my family. The care I received was brilliant. I can’t speak highly enough of the staff. I am also really thankful to my wife for bringing me to the hospital because it was a shock for her as well," Paul was quoted as saying in news reports.

