SatyamevaJayate2 trailer starring John Abraham, out now; fans cannot keep calm

The creators of 'Satyameva Jayate 2' with John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar officially released the trailer on Monday. The trailer gives us a glimpse of John's characters.

A politician, a cop, a farmer leader, and a killer are all on the run in the film, and each of them is played by John himself! While one is a parent, the other two are sons with opposing ideas. John lifts cars, breaks tables, and even hits people with temple bells in the nearly three-minute trailer.

In the trailer, Divya also makes a brief appearance and is seen in some tough battle scenes. Nora Fatehi, an actress, also appears in what appears to be a special song.

In the trailer, Divya also makes a brief appearance and is seen in some tough battle scenes. Actress Nora Fatehi also appears in what appears to be a special song.

Watch the trailer here:

The release of the film's trailer has left fans exhilarated as they take to Twitter to share their experience after watching the trailer.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 04:28 PM IST