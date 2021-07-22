'Sasta Suez canal blockade': Container truck stuck under bridge in Mumbai's King's Circle area causes heavy traffic; Twitter outraged

On Thursday, as rain continued to lash the beleaguered city of Mumbai, a fresh crisis cropped up. Roads in the MMR region may have been afflicted by waterlogging and the occasion landslide, but this was not enough. A container truck found itself stuck under King's Circle railway bridge, bringing traffic to a screeching halt at peak hours in the city.

"Who designed such bridge either you allow vehicle to pass or mention the limit it has. This happened twice at Mankhurd bridge and finally it was taken down," read one outraged tweet.

"Near my place. Every time early morning this happens. Shamelessly they try to squeeze big containers from under the King's Circle bridge and get caught," lamented another.

"Not the first time a container truck has got stuck at King’s Circle, why don’t they ask containers to use alternative routes…. har 2-3 saal me ye news repeat hoti hai," said a third.