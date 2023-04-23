 Saree sale in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram gets nasty; women pull hair & drag each other in dramatic fight VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralSaree sale in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram gets nasty; women pull hair & drag each other in dramatic fight VIDEO

Saree sale in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram gets nasty; women pull hair & drag each other in dramatic fight VIDEO

A video of a few women in Bengaluru involved in a dramatic fight during a sale there has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Saree sale in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram gets nasty; women pull hair & drag each other in dramatic fight VIDEO | Twitter

Sale, sale, sale! Oops, that just got ugly in Bengaluru. A yearly sale at the city's Malleshwaram area (as reported on Twitter) saw two women fighting over a saree. The video from the chaos has surfaced online and gone viral.

At the shopping event, a woman was seen dragging another customer there and pulling her hair. They were initially spotted beating each other too. The footage no sooner showed a police officer along with a few others trying to take control of the situation.

Take a look at the video right here

Read Also
Viral Video: 2 women fight inside metro with shoe & bottle in hand; co-passengers try to calm the...
article-image

The dramatic video of the fight that broke out there has taken the internet by storm and attracted thousands of views. It was shared by multiple users on Twitter. The clip that ran lesser than a minute in the end hinted at the fight getting resolved.

Read Also
Saree-sational! Odisha woman runs 42.5 km Manchester Marathon rocking a traditional 'Sambalpuri...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Saree sale in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram gets nasty; women pull hair & drag each other in dramatic...

Saree sale in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram gets nasty; women pull hair & drag each other in dramatic...

Elephant 'Noor Jehan' passes away; netizens share videos from Pakistani zoo claiming her 'deathbed...

Elephant 'Noor Jehan' passes away; netizens share videos from Pakistani zoo claiming her 'deathbed...

Viral Photo: 'Rabada' was spotted in Indian Railways but there's a catch

Viral Photo: 'Rabada' was spotted in Indian Railways but there's a catch

Indian Matchmaking S3: Netizens react with Sima Aunty memes as they binge-watch the series on...

Indian Matchmaking S3: Netizens react with Sima Aunty memes as they binge-watch the series on...

WATCH: Unlimited thali for ₹50? Influencer shares video of Assam restaurant

WATCH: Unlimited thali for ₹50? Influencer shares video of Assam restaurant