Saree sale in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram gets nasty; women pull hair & drag each other in dramatic fight VIDEO | Twitter

Sale, sale, sale! Oops, that just got ugly in Bengaluru. A yearly sale at the city's Malleshwaram area (as reported on Twitter) saw two women fighting over a saree. The video from the chaos has surfaced online and gone viral.

At the shopping event, a woman was seen dragging another customer there and pulling her hair. They were initially spotted beating each other too. The footage no sooner showed a police officer along with a few others trying to take control of the situation.

Take a look at the video right here

Mysore silk saree yearly sale @Malleshwaram .. two customers fighting over for a saree.👆🤦‍♀️RT pic.twitter.com/4io5fiYay0 — RVAIDYA2000 🕉️ (@rvaidya2000) April 23, 2023

The dramatic video of the fight that broke out there has taken the internet by storm and attracted thousands of views. It was shared by multiple users on Twitter. The clip that ran lesser than a minute in the end hinted at the fight getting resolved.