Sant Ravidas Jayanti 2021: PM Modi, President Kovind, others pay tribute to Sant Ravidas on birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind also wished all the countrymen a very happy Ravidas Jayanti and asked people to follow the great saint's ideals. He wrote "Best wishes to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Shri Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Guru Ravidas ji emphasized the values of social equality, unity, morality and working diligently. Let us follow their teachings and move forward unitedly to build a society and country based on equality, unity and justice."