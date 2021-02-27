Sant Ravidas Jayanti 2021: PM Modi, President Kovind, others pay tribute to Sant Ravidas on birth anniversary

On the auspicious occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the mystic poet-saint, social reformer, and spiritual figure who founded the Ravidassia religion. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said "Saint Ravidas ji gave messages on equality, goodwill and compassion centuries ago, which are going to inspire the countrymen for ages. I salute him on his birth anniversary."
President Ram Nath Kovind also wished all the countrymen a very happy Ravidas Jayanti and asked people to follow the great saint's ideals. He wrote "Best wishes to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Shri Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Guru Ravidas ji emphasized the values of social equality, unity, morality and working diligently. Let us follow their teachings and move forward unitedly to build a society and country based on equality, unity and justice."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Sant Ravidas and said that the great Saint always promoted unity through his works and paved the way for the welfare of all classes.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also wished everyone a very happy Ravidas Jayanti and praised the guru for his idea of mutual brotherhood.
Guru Ravidas belonged to an underprivileged family. He worked all his life to eliminate social evils like caste system. Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated by a large number of followers. People take a holy bath and perform a special aarti to seek the blessings of the Guru on this auspicious day.
