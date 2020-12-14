Sanjay Raut Poetry Watch: 8 times Shiv Sena MP left Twitter baffled with his cryptic posts in 2020

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has had quite an eventful year. From his tussle with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her "Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)" comment to his criticism of former US President Barack Obama for his remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Raut made it to the headlines almost every day.

However, it wasn't only his statements which grabbed everyone's attention, but also his cryptic tweets and poems left netizens perplexed in 2020.

Here are Sanjay Raut's eight posts which left Twitter baffled:

1. Relations are like electric currents. Wrong connections will give you shocks throughout your life. But the right ones light up your life.