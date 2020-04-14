Same WhatsApp Group? Sudhir Chaudhary, Rubika Liyaquat, Deepak Chaurasia and Co have exact same logic for lockdown ending on May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic till May 3.
"Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," he added.
Meanwhile, some on Twitter gave their logic as to why the lockdown will end on May 3. However, it was surprising that they had the exact same logic. Zee News' Sudhir Chaudhary, ABP News' Rubika Liyaquat, News Nation's Deepak Chaurasia, ANI's Naveen Kapoor and many other media persons gave the same logic.
Sudhir Choudhary tweeted: "Lot of people asking why the lockdown has been extended till 3 May
1st May is a public holiday
2nd May is a Saturday
3rd May is a Sunday
Hopefully 4th May, Monday will bring a new dawn for India."
Rubika Liyaquat tweeted the same in Hindi, "जो ये सोच रहे हैं कि आख़िर 3 मई तक क्यूँ?
दरअसल होना तो 30 अप्रैल तक था
1 मई को राष्ट्रीय अवकाश है- मज़दूर दिवस
2 मई को शनिवार है
3 मई को रविवार है."
Deepak Chaurasia and Bhupendra Chaubey tweeted, "The lockdown has been extended till 3 May as:
1 May is a public holiday
2 May is a Saturday
3 May is a Sunday."
Here is a collage of all those who tweeted the exact same logic for lockdown ending on May 3:
Earlier, the Prime Minister had on Saturday held consultations with Chief Ministers through video-conferencing, during which talks were held over the need for extending the lockdown further after taking into consideration the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.
During the course of the meeting, he had said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the States on the extension of lockdown by another two weeks. The Prime Minister underlined that the motto of the government earlier was 'jaan hai to jahaan hai' but now it is 'jaan bhi jahaan bhi'.
Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have already announced the extension of lockdown.
Meanwhile, India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.
(With input from ANI)
