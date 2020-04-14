Same WhatsApp Group? Sudhir Chaudhary, Rubika Liyaquat, Deepak Chaurasia and Co have exact same logic for lockdown ending on May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic till May 3.

"Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," he added.

Meanwhile, some on Twitter gave their logic as to why the lockdown will end on May 3. However, it was surprising that they had the exact same logic. Zee News' Sudhir Chaudhary, ABP News' Rubika Liyaquat, News Nation's Deepak Chaurasia, ANI's Naveen Kapoor and many other media persons gave the same logic.

Sudhir Choudhary tweeted: "Lot of people asking why the lockdown has been extended till 3 May

1st May is a public holiday

2nd May is a Saturday

3rd May is a Sunday

Hopefully 4th May, Monday will bring a new dawn for India."