Samajwadi Party fumes over Gorakhpur railway station toilets in party colours

The war of words between BJP and Samajwadi party over various issues in Uttar Pardesh is not a new thing. However, the Twitter war went to the next level today when Samajwadi Party (SP) accused BJP of painting Gorakhpur railway station toilets with the colours used in SP's flag.

In a Tweet in Hindi on its official Twitter handle, SP slammed the ruling party and demanded that the colour be changed immediately.

A loose translation of the tweet reads, "The act of painting toilet walls in Gorakhpur railway hospital with the colour of SP is shameful! Such insult of the colours from the major political party's flag is highly condemnable. Take cognition and change colours immediately."