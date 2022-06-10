e-Paper Get App

Salman Khan assassination: Twitteratis want Filmfare to shut down for this reason

Filmfare magazine is receiving backlash from Twitterati

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

Filmfare magazine reported that an attempt was made to kill Bollywood actor, Salman Khan. The magazine reported that during the investigation into the assassination of Sidhu Moose Wala, a sharpshooter came outside Khan's home to almost kill him. The magazine also reported that Lawrence Bishnoi one of the accused in the Moose Wala murder case had sent a sharpshooter to kill Khan. The magazine also said that Bishnoi knew that the actor does not accompany security guards when he goes cycling. However, when the murder plan was about to be executed an escort of Mumbai Police was at his gate, talking to the actor as he had a function on that particular day.

Twitteratis were furious with the piece of news information published by Filmfare. They took to Twitter to call Filmfare a useless magazine. Check their tweets here:

Read Also
Video: Men with knives attack vehicle in Hong Kong
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralSalman Khan assassination: Twitteratis want Filmfare to shut down for this reason

RECENT STORIES

Panvel residents bank on Bombay HC to skip paying property tax immediately

Panvel residents bank on Bombay HC to skip paying property tax immediately

Chhattisgarh govt puts on hold three coal mine projects allotted to RRVUNL and Adani group in Hasdeo...

Chhattisgarh govt puts on hold three coal mine projects allotted to RRVUNL and Adani group in Hasdeo...

Controversial remarks against Prophet: Who is Nupur Sharma? Know all about BJP leader at centre of...

Controversial remarks against Prophet: Who is Nupur Sharma? Know all about BJP leader at centre of...

Prophet row: From Ranchi to Howrah, here's full list of places where protests erupted today

Prophet row: From Ranchi to Howrah, here's full list of places where protests erupted today

Watch Video: Virat Kohli posts footage of candid moments with wife Anushka Sharma

Watch Video: Virat Kohli posts footage of candid moments with wife Anushka Sharma