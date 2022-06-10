Salman Khan assassination: Twitteratis want Filmfare to shut down for this reason

Image credits: Google

Filmfare magazine reported that an attempt was made to kill Bollywood actor, Salman Khan. The magazine reported that during the investigation into the assassination of Sidhu Moose Wala, a sharpshooter came outside Khan's home to almost kill him. The magazine also reported that Lawrence Bishnoi one of the accused in the Moose Wala murder case had sent a sharpshooter to kill Khan. The magazine also said that Bishnoi knew that the actor does not accompany security guards when he goes cycling. However, when the murder plan was about to be executed an escort of Mumbai Police was at his gate, talking to the actor as he had a function on that particular day.

Twitteratis were furious with the piece of news information published by Filmfare. They took to Twitter to call Filmfare a useless magazine. Check their tweets here:

Damn 🔥🔥🔥 @Filmfare has DELETED that Tweet, I Repeat Dallla Magazine @Filmfare Has DELETED That Clickbait Tweet, This Is Called S-A-L-M-A-N-I-A! #ShutdownFilmfare is Successfull!!.. THE BIGGEST FANBASE! — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) June 10, 2022

Do Whatever You Want To Do 2rs @filmfare But Never Mess Up With One Of The Biggest Fandom In The World Salmaniacs..#ShutdownFilmfare pic.twitter.com/tqFVTyjibL — Aatma (@Aatma_fan) June 10, 2022

#SalmanKhan is the Biggest name of Indian cinema . He is the Man behind millions of Smiles today, People worship him, He is in Prayers of Many people.#ShutdownFilmfare pic.twitter.com/OH6NlH6cEL — Haya ✨✨ (@Haya_fangirl) June 10, 2022

