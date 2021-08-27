'Sajan ji ghar aaye': Twitter reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Manchester United confirmed that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical on Friday.

Manchester City had seemed the most likely destination for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner until Friday morning. But after a whirlwind 48 hours that saw Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, hold talks with Juventus officials in Turin on Wednesday over a potential move to the Etihad Stadium, City confirmed on Friday lunchtime that they were no longer interested.

Ronaldo has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

Twitter was flooded with glorious messages as the centre forward re-joined the club.

Here's how Twitter is reacting. Take a look:

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 10:26 PM IST