Saif Ali Khan's 'victim of nepotism' comment triggers meme-fest - check out best jokes

Saif Ali Khan, in a webinar organised by The New Indian Express group, revealed that he has been a "victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that."

The actor's comment did not go well with netizens who are now hilariously trolling Khan for being a "victim of nepotism" in Bollywood.

“There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favoritism and camps are different subjects. Even I have been a victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that. I’m happy to see more people from film institutes come to the forefront,” Khan said.

Before we proceed further, it is important to note that Saif Ali Khan is the son of Sharmila Tagore, the legendary actress in Indian cinema.

Nepotism in Bollywood have been the talk of the town for nearly a month now. It took flight after 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life last month.

