Saif Ali Khan's 'victim of nepotism' comment triggers meme-fest - check out best jokes

Saif Ali Khan, in a webinar organised by The New Indian Express group, revealed that he has been a "victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that."
The actor's comment did not go well with netizens who are now hilariously trolling Khan for being a "victim of nepotism" in Bollywood.
“There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favoritism and camps are different subjects. Even I have been a victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that. I’m happy to see more people from film institutes come to the forefront,” Khan said.
Before we proceed further, it is important to note that Saif Ali Khan is the son of Sharmila Tagore, the legendary actress in Indian cinema.
Nepotism in Bollywood have been the talk of the town for nearly a month now. It took flight after 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life last month.
However, here are some of the hilarious reactions from Twitterati on Khan's 'victim of nepotism' comment:
The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor also shared his experience of sharing screen-space late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara.
“He was a talented actor and a good-looking guy. I thought he had a bright future. He was polite to me and appreciated my guest appearance in the film. He wanted to talk about many topics like astronomy and philosophy. I got the feeling he was brighter than I was," he said.
Dil Bechara will be available to stream on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)