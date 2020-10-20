SackRekhaSharma trends on Twitter after NCW chief's old 'vile, misogynistic' tweets go viral

On Tuesday, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma's old tweets on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others surfaced on Twitter. Sharma's old tweets made Twitter users furious and #SackRekhaSharma began trending on the micro-blogging site.
"She is the Chairperson of National Commission for Women. Just look at few of her tweets and you can find her mentality. How can someone with such a disgusting mentality will ever do justice to women #sackrekhasharma," a Twitter user wrote.
"When a country has a Women commission chief who speaks non sense about women & has no idea about her sexist comments than How can we expect the nation to have a non sexist & Gender sensitivity approach? Our Daughters don't deserve to be born in this atmosphere. #SackRekhaSharma," wrote another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Earlier in the day, Sharma met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai and discussed the "rise" in "love jihad" cases in the state among other issues. She highlighted the distinction between a consensual inter-faith marriage and love jihad and said that the latter required attention, NCW said in a statement.
She also raised the issue of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women not having a chairperson and stressed that the position be filled at the earliest to ensure complaints are addressed in a timely manner, it said. She claimed that some 4,000 complaints received by the state commission have not been attended to and redressed. Till such time that the position is filled, a member from NCW shall visit the state on a monthly basis to look into the concerns raised by the women in the state, the NCW said.
