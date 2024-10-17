 'Sacha Dost...': Annu Kapoor's Durex Close Fit Condom Ad Featuring Gay Couple Gets Netizens Talking
The ad begins on a 'scholarly' note showing Annu Kapoor holding a book in his hand and delivering his monologue on the qualities of a true friend. However, the full meaning of the lines delivered by Annu Kapoor in his inimitable style reveal themselves only at the end when it's clear that the "best friend" spoken of in the ad is Durex close fit condom.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 09:50 PM IST
The latest Durex condom ad features veteran Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor | X | Durex India

Veteran Hindi film actor Annu Kapoor's acting prowess has never been a topic of doubt or discussion. That the actor is one of the finest talents in Bollywood is well accepted. However, there is another genre where the actor is leaving an indelible mark which is - ad films. A few years ago, an ad featuring Annu Kapoor with the lines 'ye betiyan hain...(these are daughters)' for Rajshree Pan Masala brand had become a sensation in no time. This time, as per netizens, the actor has outdone himself in an ad for Durex close fit condom which also shows a gay couple.

The ad features Annu Kapoor clad in a crisp white kurta pyjama and a sleeveless jacket. The ad begins on a 'scholarly' note showing Annu Kapoor holding a book in his hand and delivering his monologue on the qualities of a true friend.

However, the full meaning of the lines delivered by Annu Kapoor in his inimitable style reveal themselves only at the end when it's clear that the "best friend" spoken of in the ad is Durex close fit condom.

"EK sacha dost wahi hai jo harr paristhi mein aapke saath khara rehta hai. Woh aapki zindagi mein aise fit ho jaata hai jaise woh aapke shareer ka hi ek hissa ho. Uske saath hone se hi khushiyan kai guna badh jaati hain. Har pal woh aapka kavach banke aapki suraksha karta hai. Durex close fit condom, aapka sacha dost," says Kapoor in the ad.

(A true friend is one who stands with you in every situation. The friend fits into your life as if he is a part of your body. Happiness gets multiplied several times by his mere presence and his company. He protects you at all times by becoming a shield. Durex close fit condom, your real friend.)

Durex India's official handle posted the video of the ad on its X handle. The caption of the ad states, "Nolan : 0, Annu Kapoor : 1," implying the "twist" in the ad. Now, if only Nolan knew Hindi, he would probably agree too.

