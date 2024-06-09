Ryanair Passenger Helps Himself Save Extra Charges By Tearing Off Suitcase Wheels; Video Surfaces

Ryanair Passenger rips off suitcase wheels to save money | X video

A flight travel can sometime get tricky with respect to the baggage you are carrying. The airline may ask you pay extra money for the excess weight of your luggage or its size, and in the recent case it revolved the dimensions of the bag which exceeded the acceptable range. The passenger of a Ryanair flight tore off the wheels of his suitcase to adjust and fit into the said dimensions, and save himself from paying extra charges.

A video of the passenger plucking off the wheels from his suitcase and walking towards his flight has surfaced online. It records him holding the suitcase and ripping off its wheels and some of his co-flyers assisting him at the check-in point. His friend David was one of those who helped him remove the wheels of the suitcase to meet the considerable range to fly without extra charges. The incident took place at the at the airport in Palma, Mallorca in May.

Un chico le rompe las ruedas a su maleta para no tener que facturarla con Ryanair y se ahorra 70€ pic.twitter.com/EK8YOAP9JF — ceciarmy (@ceciarmy) May 20, 2024

How much did he save from his jugaad?

The Ryanair passenger was identified as Daniel who was about to take a flight to the Spanish mainland when he was notified by the airline staff that he needs to pay an extra free due to his baggage. This made him work on his suitcase and make it fit for the travel. Reportedly, Daniel saved 70 Euros (6,316 INR) with his last-minute jugaad at the airport.

"I wasn’t going to pay the 70 Euros they were asking me for...So I decided to break it," the passenger was quoted as saying in news reports. "It would have cost me more to check the case in than I spent on the flight,” he pointed out.

Ryanair bag policy

Flying on a Ryanair flight soon? It is better that you ensure that your luggage meets the travel requirements so that you don't encounter any issues like Daniel did. For a cabin baggage, Ryanair allows a 10 kg bag which is set to 55x40x20cm. Further, noting down on the checked baggage details, the official website of the airline company allows 10 kg check-in bag on a booking, provided that the passenger drops it at the airport's check-in desk. Meanwhile, the Ryanair assists passengers travelling with a larger baggage by asking them to pay extra charges to accommodate their baggage to a maximum of 20 kg.