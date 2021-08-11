Rumours of Ravi Shastri leaving Indian cricket team hit social media; Dravid fans celebrate with memes

With the BCCI inviting applications for the position of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) cricket head on Tuesday, rumours have started doing the rounds that current NCA head Rahul Dravid might just be elevated to a bigger role with the senior team in the near future.

In fact, there are also talks of current head coach Ravi Shastri not being keen on continuing after the T20 World Cup in the UAE. But sources in the know feel it is too early to talk about this.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI source said that the office-bearers will interact with Shastri and the team during their stay in London during the course of the Lord's Test, and if there is much to the talks of the current head not wanting to continue, there will be discussions around that as well.

Dravid is seen as the front-runner to take over if Shastri does decide to exit. But the former India skipper after the recent Sri Lanka series said he hadn't given the idea of being the full-time coach of the national team much thought.

However, the news has already caught the social media websites by storm. Cricket fans across India are curious about what awaits Indian cricket team. Meanwhile, some Rahul Dravid fans have already begun celebrating the occasion with memes.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.



Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:47 AM IST