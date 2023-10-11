Romance Gone Wrong: Couple 'Enjoys' Cold Drink In Bizarre Way; Intimate Scene Goes Viral From Delhi Metro, Sparks Outrage

People often get kinky in a romantic relationship, however, it raises concerns when such intimate acts are displayed in the open. A couple was seen engaging in vulgar behaviour during their travel in the Delhi metro. Amidst the presence of other passengers on the public transport, the girlfriend-boyfriend duo filmed themselves 'enjoying' a can of cold drink in the most bizarre manner. They spit the drink into each others' mouths to consume it. WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More about the viral video

The video opened with the man pouring the drink into his girlfriend's mouth, followed by her spitting it into his mouth. The duo continued transferring the liquid into each others' mouths in a sensual manner. While being involved in the PDA, the man was seated on the metro floor and the girl was on a proper seat. The couple also recorded their instances of intense eye-lock after the spit-sip exercise.

Netizens react to the recent Delhi metro incident

The incident made netizens wonder about the plight of the transport and how it was worsening day by day. So far, there have been several instances of such romance and obscene acts being done on the Delhi metro, raising concerns about safety and comfort for other commuters.

While sharing the video online, netizens tried to draw the attention of the police officials for necessary action in this regard.

It was said earlier that, noting such cases, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation would strengthen patrolling at stations and inside trains by uniformed security personnel. The move was believed to help deter threats and inconvenience to passengers due to unusual reels and behaviour carried out on the premises.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)