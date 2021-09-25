e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 01:50 PM IST

'Roar like our lioness': #SnehaDubey trends on Twitter as netizens applaud her 'fierce rebuttal' at UNGA

Sneha Dubey is First Secretary in India's UN Mission, who cleared the UPSC exam right at her first try in 2012
Dhea Eapen
The reply given by Sneha Dubey, a First Secretary in India's UN Mission, to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's misinformation over Kashmir in the UN General Assembly (UNGA), has become the talk of the Twitterverse.

Following the Pakistan PM Imran's address, India claimed that Khan is misusing the international platform by bringing up matters of India's internal interest, which was not necessary.

Dubey in her speech said, "The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are, and will remain an integral and inseparable part of India. This includes those areas which are under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

"Member countries are aware that Pakistan has a history of harboring, aiding, and actively supporting terrorists. It is a country that has been recognized globally as a state policy of supporting, training, financing, and arming terrorists. Along with this, Pakistan also holds the outrageous record of hosting the largest number of terrorists banned by the United Nations Security Council".

Have a look at the complete video:

Who is Sneha Dubey?

Sneha Dubey, First Secretary in India's UN Mission, cleared the UPSC exam right at her first try in 2012, after which she joined the Foreign Ministry. In 2014, she was sent to the Indian Embassy in Madrid. Sneha's father works for a multinational corporation, while her mother teaches in a public school. Sneha is also the first member from her family to join government services.

According to media reports, Sneha is an IFS officer from the 2012 batch who earned her MPhil from the School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

Have a look at how netizens have reacted to the young Indian Secretary's speech at the UN:

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 01:50 PM IST
