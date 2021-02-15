Rishabh Pant's hilarious comments are winning hearts and inspiring memes on Twitter

Bollywood and Cricket own every Indian's heart. Indians and Cricket are a match made in heaven. We love the Men in Blue and follow their every move with dedication and utmost devotion. Amidst a busy day, one always stops to ask "Score kya hua hai?"

When India wins a match, people come out on the streets to celebrate. Team India winning a cricket match is no less than any festival. But when the team loses, faces of their fans droop almost instantly.

After losing the first Test to Joe Root's England, Team India is currently on top of the touring side in the second Test at Chennai.

Local boy Ravichandran Ashwin is the talk of the town as he has scored his fifth Test century. On the third day of the test in Chennai, Team India has set a target of 482 for the England batsmen to chase.