Rishabh Pant's hilarious comments are winning hearts and inspiring memes on Twitter

Bollywood and Cricket own every Indian's heart. Indians and Cricket are a match made in heaven. We love the Men in Blue and follow their every move with dedication and utmost devotion. Amidst a busy day, one always stops to ask "Score kya hua hai?"
When India wins a match, people come out on the streets to celebrate. Team India winning a cricket match is no less than any festival. But when the team loses, faces of their fans droop almost instantly.
After losing the first Test to Joe Root's England, Team India is currently on top of the touring side in the second Test at Chennai.
Local boy Ravichandran Ashwin is the talk of the town as he has scored his fifth Test century. On the third day of the test in Chennai, Team India has set a target of 482 for the England batsmen to chase.
However, in a match as serious as the current one, we still find some jovial and funny moments thanks to our cricketers. Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is making a reputation of being the funniest chap on the field. When Pant makes hilarious jokes and delivers funny one-liners, they get recorded on the stump mic.
On the second day of the Test, he was heard saying, "Thoda sa aage, thoda sa aage, Milkha Singh bhaage" which left people laughing out hard.
Another comment, "Oli Pope ko lollipop do" left the audience in splits. Also, we obviously remember the moment when the cricketer was singing "Spiderman, Spiderman, tune churaya mere dil ka chain" while wicket-keeping. We can all safely agree that Pant is a goofball.
Netizens were entertained and impressed by Pant's antics, and have taken to Twitter to express their love for Pant and his unusual comments from behind the stumps. Memes on Pant and his 'dialogues' are buzzing on Twitter. In fact, some people on Twitter have nominated Pant to become a cricket commentator. Commentator or not, he is surely growing on every Indian with his funny commentary and innovative game plan.
Here are some of the reactions to Pant's funny comments. Check them out.