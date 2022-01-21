Rishabh Pant becomes Indian wicket-keeper with highest ODI score in SA, netizens react in praise

Rishabh Pant registered the highest score by an India wicketkeeper so far in an One Day Innings ODI in South Africa. He created history by inking his name on the record books having secured 85 off in 71 balls against South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl.

Earlier, it was Rahul Dravid who maintained the highest score by a designated Indian wicketkeeper in the Rainbow Nation, who now is the head coach of the side. Dravid had scored 77 in Durban back in 2001. Before that on list, MS Dhoni's highest score in an ODI in South Africa makred 65 in 2013 at Johannesburg.

To the recent achievement by Pant, sports enthusiasts and netizens have flooded social media in praise. "What a knock by Pant, shown great courage throughout the innings and due to his intent, missed out from a really well deserved hundred, "read a tweet. While another suggested that Rishabh Pant should be made the brand ambassador of One-handed six.

Pant was also appreciated with a meme post from the film Pushpa: The Rise.

Here's how the internet reacted, take a look:

Rishabh Pant in any situation, any format pic.twitter.com/df0sDbwKJA — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 21, 2022

Rishabh Pant goes for 85 in 71 balls. What a knock by Pant, shown great courage throughout the innings and due to his intent, missed out from a really well deserved hundred. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 21, 2022

The brand ambassador of One-handed six should be Rishabh Pant — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 21, 2022

Rishabh Pant is the most selfless player, never cares about centuries and personal milestones❣️ pic.twitter.com/Q0pzoxxEft — Indian RP17™🏏 (@BCCI_Indian) January 21, 2022

Rishabh pant is playing on a different pitch i think so !#RishabhPant #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/llfdTHjTtZ — Rishabh pant fans (@rishabpantclub) January 21, 2022

Fans also shared on how Virat Kohli spontaneously reacted when Pant was on fire. Watch the video, here:

virat kohli reaction after rishabh pant six 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/KG1nhR0AZa — munchin🖤 (@buzy_introvert) January 21, 2022

King Rishabh pant pic.twitter.com/0aodfJKqjn — Vansh Kansal (@VanshKansalji) January 13, 2022

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 05:36 PM IST