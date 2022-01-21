e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

Rishabh Pant becomes Indian wicket-keeper with highest ODI score in SA, netizens react in praise

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishab Pant | Photo: Twitter Image

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishab Pant | Photo: Twitter Image

Rishabh Pant registered the highest score by an India wicketkeeper so far in an One Day Innings ODI in South Africa. He created history by inking his name on the record books having secured 85 off in 71 balls against South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl.

Earlier, it was Rahul Dravid who maintained the highest score by a designated Indian wicketkeeper in the Rainbow Nation, who now is the head coach of the side. Dravid had scored 77 in Durban back in 2001. Before that on list, MS Dhoni's highest score in an ODI in South Africa makred 65 in 2013 at Johannesburg.

To the recent achievement by Pant, sports enthusiasts and netizens have flooded social media in praise. "What a knock by Pant, shown great courage throughout the innings and due to his intent, missed out from a really well deserved hundred, "read a tweet. While another suggested that Rishabh Pant should be made the brand ambassador of One-handed six.

Pant was also appreciated with a meme post from the film Pushpa: The Rise.

Here's how the internet reacted, take a look:

Fans also shared on how Virat Kohli spontaneously reacted when Pant was on fire. Watch the video, here:

