RIPTwitter trends as social media platform mulls introduction of Facebook and Instagram style 'stories'

It is a sad day indeed when the trending hashtag on a social media platform is regarding its own demise.

We live in an era of social media, spoilt for choice when it comes to sharing our often inane thoughts and daily activities. Twitter however remains the platform of choice for many netizens because of how it enforces brevity and stops people from posting 'stories'.

But if the company had its way, that could all change soon.

The company is trying out a new feature -- posts that disappear after hours, otherwise known as 'fleets'. In case the you were wondering the name, it comes from the transient nature of the posts. Currently available only in Brazil on a trial basis, fleets, much like Instagram and Facebook's 'stories' will be available for a short time and replies will come as direct messages to your inbox.

Kayvon Beykpour, the company's product lead recently took to Twitter to say that this would help people who didn't feel comfortable with the public nature of tweets.

"People often tell us that they don’t feel comfortable Tweeting because Tweets can be seen and replied to by anybody, feel permanent and performative," he wrote.