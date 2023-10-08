'RIP, You Didn't Deserve That': Netizens React To Shani Louk's Posts, The German Woman & Instagram Influencer Who Fell Prey To Israel-Hamas War | Instagram

A German citizen identified as Shani Louk, who was in Israel to attend a music festival promoting peace, was killed and paraded undressed by Hamas militant men in an open truck. Her body was splayed and desecrated; disturbing visuals of the same surfaced online and went viral. The tourist fell prey to the brutal war situation and the attack during her visit there. Her death has shocked people and left netizens expressing grief on her recent social media posts. To the unversed, Shani Louk was an Instagram influencer with a follower base of 26,000.

Netizens react to Shani Louk's tragic death

The world mourned her demise and termed it to be "Heartbreaking and incredibly disturbing." Condolence messages were shared across the internet praying for the soul of Shani.

Sharing visuals of the German woman, an X user named Oil London wrote, "This is the innocent woman ruthlessly killed and tortured by Hamas militants today. Shani Louk was a free-spirited woman...Heart-shattering to see so many innocent people losing their lives." "No one will forget your name #ShaniLouk RIP," said another.

Influencer's Instagram posts receive condolence texts

Shani’s followers reacted to her recent posts and shared “Rest in peace” messages to pray for her departed soul. One of the comments shared a ‘heartbroken’ emoji and said, “You didn't deserve that.” “RIP, a strong woman in heaven,” read another.

