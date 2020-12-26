'RIP Jackers': AB deVilliers pays tribute as legendary commentator and former cricketer Robin Jackman passes away

Robin Jackman, former England fast bowler and commentator, has passed away at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife Yvonne and two daughters.

Born in Shimla, India, Jackman played four Tests and 15 ODIs for England, picking up 33 international wickets between 1974 and 1983. His domestic career began in 1966 and he played nearly 400 games, taking 1402 first-class wickets. He was useful with the bat too, having scored 5,681 first-class runs with 17 half-centuries.

His Test career did not begin until 1981 when he was 35 and started amidst controversy as the Guyanese government revoked his visa on his first tour owing to him playing cricket in apartheid South Africa. He was eventually given go ahead in the Test in Bridgetown, where he took five wickets.

Jackman was a Surrey legend and played a part in their 1971 County Championship victory and was a key member of their 1982 NatWest Trophy-winning squad.

Several people including former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers took to social media to condole the death of Jackman. "RIP Jackers #robinjackman," the cricketer wrote.