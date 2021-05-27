'Riding the pandemic-petrol seesaw': Citizens display rage and despair on social media over fuel prices hike

Petrol price on Thursday crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Thane district of Maharashtra, while it was hovering a tad below that level in Mumbai after fuel prices were raised again.

Petrol price was increased by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise a litre on Thursday, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The price of petrol, which had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, breached the psychological barrier in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday.

In Thane, petrol now comes for Rs 100.06 a litre and diesel comes for Rs 91.99 per litre. In neighbouring Mumbai, petrol price increased to Rs 99.94 per litre, while diesel rates soared to Rs 91.87.

In Delhi, petrol price rose to Rs 93.84 a litre and diesel to Rs 84.61.

This is the 14th increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

As expected, Indians are upset and furious over the constantly rising petrol and diesel prices. Many have actually given up hope that the prices will ever come down.

